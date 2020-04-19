Cabinet to discuss easing border restrictions, says Petříček

The Czech government will on Monday discuss easing restrictions on the country’s borders for the purposes of work and business, says the minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček. Speaking on Czech Television on Sunday, he said that loosening restrictions for tourists would require coordination with the whole of the European Union and would depend on the situation in individual states in connection with Covid-19.

Mr. Petříček said that now there was greater opportunity to test for the coronavirus the Czech Republic’s borders could be opened in such a way that cross-border workers would not need, as they do at present, to go into quarantine after travelling abroad.

However, he said that Poland, for instance, was stricter on its citizens crossing the border to work in the Czech Republic than the Prague government was in this regard.