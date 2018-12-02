Cabinet to debate Defence Ministry expenditures

02-12-2018
The Defence Ministry plans to buy 71 vehicles from the Tatra Trucks company in the course of the next three years for approximately 467 million crowns, according to a report which is to be put to the cabinet on Monday.

The government will also debate planned expenditures until 2025, amounting to more than 5 billion crowns. The bulk of the money is to be used for purchase of new hardware and pilot training.

 
 
 
 
 
