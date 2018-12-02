Cabinet to debate Defence Ministry expenditures

The Defence Ministry plans to buy 71 vehicles from the Tatra Trucks company in the course of the next three years for approximately 467 million crowns, according to a report which is to be put to the cabinet on Monday.
The government will also debate planned expenditures until 2025, amounting to more than 5 billion crowns. The bulk of the money is to be used for purchase of new hardware and pilot training.
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
“Dangerous” Russia a threat to Czech Republic and EU, says Czech foreign minister