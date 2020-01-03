Cabinet to debate bill on regulating invasive species

The Czech cabinet is to debate a bill which would regulate the number of invasive species in the Czech Republic, introducing a means of controlling plants and animals that are a threat to native wildlife and cause considerable ecological damage. Similar legislation is in effect in other EU member states.

The number of non-indigenous flora and fauna species in Europe is around 12,000 and around 15 percent of those are considered invasive. The damage done is estimated at around 12 billion euros annually.

The number of non-indigenous or foreign species in the Czech Republic is estimated at around 2,000 and ten to fifteen percent of them are considered invasive.