Cabinet to debate bill on cyber security

The cabinet is due to debate a proposed amendment to the law on cyber security in the coming days, the head of Military Intelligence Jan Beroun told the ctk news agency. The amendment is now being studied by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and should be addressed by members of the State Security Council.

The bill would give Military Intelligence broader powers, among others the right to continuously monitor public communications networks.

The country has seen two big cyberattacks in the past few weeks, targeting a hospital in Benešov and the OKD coal mining company. Previous attempts to amend the law have failed due to privacy concerns.