Cabinet reshuffle possible this year, says Babiš

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš does not rule out a cabinet reshuffle this year, Czech Television reported. The ANO leader said he would definitely be speaking to some ministers in the party’s minority coalition with the Social Democrats.

The Communist Party, who support the government on key votes, are dissatisfied with the work of ANO nominee Dan Ťok as minister of transport and the Social Democrats' Tomáš Petříček as minister of foreign affairs.

Mr. Babiš told Czech Television that Mr. Ťok needed to get tougher and deliver results, adding that he would also get tougher.

Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček says he is opposed to any of the junior coalition partner’s ministers being replaced.