Cabinet ministers to propose cost-cutting measures

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová will be holding one-on-one talks with individual cabinet ministers this week to try to agree on cost-cutting measures that would save next year’s state budget 25 billion crowns and keep the deficit below 40 billion crowns.

The finance minister has said the cuts are necessary in view of the slowing economy and has suggested individual ministers put forward their own suggestions as to where money could best be saved.

Minister Schillerová herself has suggested making redundant 10 percent of public sector employees.

The opposition has criticized the government for squandering money and the Communist Party, whose votes are essential to keeping the minority government in office, is calling for a 30 billion crown deficit next year.