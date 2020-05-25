Cabinet finalizing plan to reopen vast majority of border crossings

The cabinet is meeting to discuss a coronavirus-related agenda on Monday. It should finalize a plan to reopen the vast majority of border crossings as of Tuesday May 26th.

As of that day border checks should only be conducted randomly, but Czech citizens returning from abroad will have to produce negative COVID 19 tests no older than four days.

The cabinet should also discuss a waiver of social security payments by companies and a proposal to reduce VAT from 15 to 10 percent for tickets for cultural events and the cost of accommodation services.