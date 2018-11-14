Cabinet approves increase in public sector wages as of January

The Cabinet has confirmed plans to increase public sector wages as of January, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová (Social Democrats) said on Wednesday.

Wages are set to rise most in the sectors of education (by 10 percent on average) and healthcare (by seven percent on average). Most government employees will see their wages rise by five percent, while police, firefighters and soldiers will get a two percent raise.

The wage increases were set in the 2019 draft budget, which the lower house of Parliament approved in its first reading in late October.

Apart from the increase in public sector salaries, government spending next year should prioritise the social sphere and investments into infrastructure.