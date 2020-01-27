Cabinet approves deployment of Czech soldiers in Mali, Chad and Niger

The government has approved sending of Czech soldiers to the West African countries of Mali, Niger and Chad to serve in counter-terrorist roles. Up to 60 soldiers could be deployed in the three states, if Parliament approves the mission.

The Czech Republic, along with other EU states, has also been asked by France to take part in the anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Africa’s Sahel region, underway since 2014.

The Czech Republic currently has 120 members of the armed services in Mali and will take over the EU’s local training mission, called EUTM Mali, later this year. Overall, there are some 600 Czech soldiers currently active in 20 foreign states.