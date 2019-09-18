C-5 Super Galaxy to dominate upcoming NATO Days in Ostrava

The American C-5 Super Galaxy transport aircraft landed at Mošnov Airfield near Ostrava on Wednesday morning. The giant airplane will be one of the highlights at the upcoming NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show, which is to take place at the site on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s edition of the event, which is one of the largest military air shows in Europe, will commemorate 70 years since the foundation of the North Atlantic Alliance and 20 years since the Czech Republic’s accession to NATO. Last year it was attended by around 220,000 people.