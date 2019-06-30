Butterflies disapearing from Czech countryside, scientists warn

Scientists warn that butterflies are disappearing form the Czech countryside, largely as a result of intensive agriculture. For some, the problem is as serious as climate change. Speaking to Czech Radio Plus, biologist David Storch from he Faculty of Natural Sciences at Charles University warned against the effects of the ongoing rapid decrease in biomass in the Czech countryside. He cited a recent study conducted in Germany, which found that in the past 27 years, the country's insect population has gone down by three-quarters. He said that this is mainly due to the destruction of their natural habitats, such as pastures and wetlands as agricultural fields increase in size.

According to Mr. Storch, the current effects are the results of agricultural expansion which started already during the 1960s and 1970s.