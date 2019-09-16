Bus passenger takes the wheel to prevent disastrous crash

The passengers of an intercity bus narrowly escaped a disastrous crash as the bus driver collapsed and fell out of his seat the busy highway.

One of the passengers promptly jumped behind the wheel and drove the bus safely to the nearest petrol station.

Witnesses say the driver fainted and was thrown from his seat as the bus swerved and hit the guardrail on the roadside.

Police have commended the unknown passenger for his fast response and courage. There were about 50 people travelling on the bus at the time of the incident.