Bulgarian-Greek road comedy wins main award at Karlovy Vary

The Bulgarian-Greek road comedy “The Father” won the main prize at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, picking up the Crystal Globe at the closing gala ceremony on Saturday night.

The jury also singled out the German psychological family drama “Lara” by Jan-Ole Gerster for which Corinna Harfouch took the Best Actress Award. Milan Ondrik won Best Actor for his lead role in the Slovak-Czech family drama “Let There Be Light”, while Belgian director Tim Mielants won the director’s prize for his film “Patrick”.

The viewers’ award went to Olga Sommerova’s document “Jiří Suchy – Tackling Life with Ease”.

One of the main celebrities at the festival Patricia Clarkson got a standing ovation as she received the Crystal Globe for contribution to world cinema, as did Julianne Moore at the opening of the festival.