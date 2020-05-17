Buildings in Czech cities will turn red to mark International AIDS Candlelight Memorial

Buildings in cities and towns across the Czech Republic will be illuminated with red light on Sunday to mark the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial. The international event, organised in the Czech Republic by the Czech Aids Help Society, is held annually on May 21 to raise social consciousness about HIV and AIDS and to commemorate the people who died from AIDS.

Among the buildings to light up red on Sunday night will be the Dancing House and the lookout tower on Prague’s Petřín Hill, the North Bohemian Opera and Ballet Theatre in Ústí nad Labem and the New Town Hall Lookout Tower in Ostrava. There are currently over 3,600 people with HIV living in the Czech Republic.