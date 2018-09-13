Building near Pilsen railway station partly collapsed

A building near the Pilsen railway station partly collapsed overnight on Wednesday, leading police to evacuate a dozen people from a neighbouring hostel.
The two-storey structure, located at the crossroads of Mikulášská and U Trati streets, will likely have to be demolished. At least one homeless man had been sleeping in the otherwise vacant building, police said.
