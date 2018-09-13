Building near Pilsen railway station partly collapsed

Brian Kenety
13-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A building near the Pilsen railway station partly collapsed overnight on Wednesday, leading police to evacuate a dozen people from a neighbouring hostel.

The two-storey structure, located at the crossroads of Mikulášská and U Trati streets, will likely have to be demolished. At least one homeless man had been sleeping in the otherwise vacant building, police said.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 