Budweiser Budvar and Žatec hops to be protected brands in China

České Budějovice’s Budweiser Budvar and the Žatec hops are to be protected brands in China according to a new agreement between the European Commission and Beijing, which covers a total of one hundred foodstuffs with protected geographical indications, Czech Radio reported on Wednesday.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreev called the deal a breakthrough agreement which will protect many of Europe’s most famous products including Irish whiskey, Feta cheese, or Parma ham.

In return the EU has promised to provide the same status for one hundred Chinese foods.