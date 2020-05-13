Budget cuts to stay clear of defence spending

The government is not planning to cut defence spending as part of budget cuts amid economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television on Wednesday. The Defence Ministry is in the middle of negotiations regarding its biggest acquisition project, the purchase of new armored troop carriers worth CZK 52 billion. The prime minister said it is necessary to find a way in which this can go ahead.

The ministry announced earlier on Wednesday it had signed a CZK 1.7 billion deal with STV GROUP that will supply 47,000 bulletproof vests for the troops.

Mr Babiš also thanked the army for its help in combating the coronavirus pandemic.