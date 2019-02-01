Budějovický Budvar posts record sales, boosted by premium lagers

Czech state-owned brewery Budějovický Budvar sold more beer in 2018 than in its entire 123-year history, following a 7.3 percent rise in sales to 2.57 billion crowns.
Budvar, which has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, said output rose 3.6 percent last year to 1.602 million hectoliters. The growth followed a 4-percent decline in 2017, caused by shifting production to a premium brand.
In 2019, the brewery plans to build a third bottling plant. It said its focus on premium lagers is paying off.
