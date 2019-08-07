Brutal Assault heavy metal festival kicks off in Josefov

07-08-2019
The 23rd edition of the heavy metal festival Brutal Assault gets underway on Wednesday at an old army fortress known as Josefov, some 130 kilometres east of Prague. The event, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, will feature over 130 bands and is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors. According to organizers, tickets to the festival have already been sold out.

 
 
 
