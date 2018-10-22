Brown bear still pilfering food in Zlin region

Efforts continue to try to capture a brown bear that has been killing sheep and destroying beehives in the Zlin region in Moravia.
The animal which is reported to have killed more than two dozen sheep in the past few weeks makes regular forages into mountain farms and villages in search of food.
Rangers have set a trap for the animal but experts say it may take days or weeks to capture it. It should then be placed in one of the country’s zoos.
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Political scientist Jiří Pehe: Babiš must be feeling he has hit his limits