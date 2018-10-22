Brown bear still pilfering food in Zlin region

Efforts continue to try to capture a brown bear that has been killing sheep and destroying beehives in the Zlin region in Moravia.

The animal which is reported to have killed more than two dozen sheep in the past few weeks makes regular forages into mountain farms and villages in search of food.

Rangers have set a trap for the animal but experts say it may take days or weeks to capture it. It should then be placed in one of the country’s zoos.