Bronze Age sword unearthed in north-east Bohemia

A sword dating back to the early Bronze Age has been unearthed in the region of Rychnov nad Kněžnou in north-east Bohemia, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday. According to the archaeologist Martina Beková from the Rychnov museum, the weapon has an ornamental engraving and a very sharp blade. She estimates it was made sometime around the year 1200 B.C.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Cold War “king of Šumava” story brought to life in new film by Irish director
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns