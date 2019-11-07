Broadcast Archive

Bronze Age sword unearthed in north-east Bohemia

Ruth Fraňková
07-11-2019
A sword dating back to the early Bronze Age has been unearthed in the region of Rychnov nad Kněžnou in north-east Bohemia, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday. According to the archaeologist Martina Beková from the Rychnov museum, the weapon has an ornamental engraving and a very sharp blade. She estimates it was made sometime around the year 1200 B.C.

 
 
 
 
