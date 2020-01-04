Brno’s only mosque again defaced, police investigating death threat

Police are investigating the defacing of the only mosque in Brno upon which someone spray painted, “Do not spread Islam in the Czech Republic! Otherwise we will kill you”.
The mosque, which opened in 1998, has been defaced numerous times, Muneeb Hassan Alrawi, head of Muslim communities in the Czech Republic, told the ČTK news agency.
Alrawi said they are taking the death threat seriously.
