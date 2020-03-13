Brno University Hospital still testing for coronavirus despite cyber-attack

The Brno University Hospital, which operates one of the Czech Republic's biggest COVID-19 testing laboratories, was a hit by a cyber-attack on Thursday night.

The incident which brought down the hospital‘s computer network, severely restricted the hospital’s operation in the course of the day, with a number of planned surgical interventions rescheduled and acute cases re-routed to nearby St. Anne's University Hospital. However testing for the coronavirus was not disrupted.

According to the hospital’s director Jaroslav Sterba it will take weeks to fully restore operations in all departments.