Brno universities celebrating 100th anniversary

Two Brno universities, the Masaryk University and the Mendel University of Agriculture and Forestry, are celebrating their 100th anniversary on Saturday. To mark the milestone, the Masaryk University is holding the largest-ever alumni reunion of Masaryk University, called Festival MUNI 100, at the Brno Exhibition Centre.
The Mendel University has prepared a so-called Student Reunion of the Century, including a tour of the campus, musical performance, exhibitions, workshops or meetings with academic staff. Saturday’s celebrations are a culmination of year-long series of events and activities to mark the 100th anniversary.
