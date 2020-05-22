Brno to hold postponed Green Beer fest for Maundy Thursday

A green beer festival launched 15 years ago by the Starobrno brewery to mark Maundy Thursday is going ahead after a seven-week delay due to restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Central Europe, Maundy Thursday, the day commemorating the Last Supper, has long been known as “Green Thursday”, possibly because centuries ago priests wore green vestments to celebrate Easter Mass.

Starobrno has since 2005 brewed a special 13 degree green beer for distribution during Holy Week. This year’s accompanying festival will start on May 29, several days after restaurants and pubs in the Czech Republic can reopen their interiors.