Brno synagogue remembered on 80th anniversary of torching

People in Brno on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the burning down of the Moravian capital’s Great Synagogue shortly before Adolf Hitler arrived in the city. Around 100 people laid flowers and lit candles at the spot where the synagogue had stood on the corner of the streets Spálená and Přízova.

The building was completed in 1855 and had a capacity for over 1,000 worshippers. It was burned down on the night of March 17, 1939 by Brno Nazis, evidently as a “gift” to Hitler, the Czech News Agency wrote.