Brno synagogue remembered on 80th anniversary of torching

People in Brno on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the burning down of the Moravian capital’s Great Synagogue shortly before Adolf Hitler arrived in the city. Around 100 people laid flowers and lit candles at the spot where the synagogue had stood on the corner of the streets Spálená and Přízova.
The building was completed in 1855 and had a capacity for over 1,000 worshippers. It was burned down on the night of March 17, 1939 by Brno Nazis, evidently as a “gift” to Hitler, the Czech News Agency wrote.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague