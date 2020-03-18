Brno scientists develop coronavirus test kit

Scientists in Brno have developed a diagnostic kit for the new coronavirus, Czech Television reported on Wednesday. The firm Elisabeth Pharmacon is the first official Czech medical supplies manufacturer to produce such a test. It says it is now ready to deliver the kits to laboratories in the Czech Republic.

The head of the Central Crisis Staff, Roman Prymula, says the National Institute of Public Health will test out the new kits. As soon as they get the green light, they can be produced and used.