Brno local party adopts “mafia” image

Ian Willoughby
02-09-2018
A political grouping fielding candidates in forthcoming municipal elections in Brno is using mafia references in a bid to win support, Lidovky.cz reported. The leader of Maffie.cz, Lubor Pospíchal, appears on its candidates list as “capo di tutti capi” while other nominees have nicknames such as “the big fish” and “the gun”, the news site said.

On its website Maffie.cz writes that politicians are considered a mafia but no other party admits it. At the same time the group lists turning Brno into a “smart city” as its number one policy.

