Brno hosting 28th International Guitar Festival

The Moravian metropolis is hosting the 28th International Guitar Festival Brno featuring flamenco, jazz as well as classical music.
The week-long festival offers visitors seven concerts as well as masterclasses by leading guitarists and a competition for talented musicians.
The main competition prize is a guitar by Masaki Sakurai.
Among this years’ participants are David Carmon, Ana Latorre, Maria Linnemann, Sieggfried Steingolder, Paul Galbraith, Nikita Koshkin and Marco Battaglia.
