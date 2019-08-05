Brno hosting 28th International Guitar Festival

The Moravian metropolis is hosting the 28th International Guitar Festival Brno featuring flamenco, jazz as well as classical music.

The week-long festival offers visitors seven concerts as well as masterclasses by leading guitarists and a competition for talented musicians.

The main competition prize is a guitar by Masaki Sakurai.

Among this years’ participants are David Carmon, Ana Latorre, Maria Linnemann, Sieggfried Steingolder, Paul Galbraith, Nikita Koshkin and Marco Battaglia.