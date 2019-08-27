Brno doctors deliver baby of woman in state of brain death for months

Doctors at University Hospital Brno have delivered the baby of a woman who was in a state of brain death for several months, after maintaining her vital functions. The birth took place by caesarean section in the middle of August and the baby girl, who weighed 2.1 kilogrammes, has been in her father’s care since Monday.

The mother suffered the complete loss of cerebral function due to a vascular malfunction that caused bleeding on the brain.

A hospital spokesperson said that the record length of time that the mother was kept alive artificially made the case unique.