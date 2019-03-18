Brno court rejects complaint over Frljic theatre plays

The regional court in Brno has rejected a complaint by the head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Dominik Duka regarding two theatre plays staged in Brno in May of last year.

The plays Our Violence, Your Violence and The Curse, directed by Oliver Frljic from Croatia, included a scene in which Jesus rapes a Muslim woman, sparking protests from some of the locals who forced their way on stage and tried to stop the performance.

Cardinal Duka filed a lawsuit against the theatre on the grounds that the plays were an attack on his rights guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights such as the right to freedom of religion and the right to dignity and honour.

The judge said the scenes were allegorical and could not be seen as violating individuals' rights.