British philosopher Sir Roger Scruton has died at 75

The conservative British philosopher, writer and political scientist Sir Roger Scruton has died at the age of 75.
During the communist era, Scruton lectured at underground home seminars for dissidents and intellectuals who were banned from studying at universities by the communist regime.
He authored some 50 books on morals, politics, architecture and aesthetics.
In November 2019 Scruton received a Silver Medal from the Speaker of the Czech Senate Jaroslav Kubera in recognition of his work for the Czech dissent.
