British philosopher Roger Scruton to receive Senate’s Silver Medal award

British philosopher and political scientist Roger Scruton is to receive a Silver Medal from the Speaker of the Czech Senate Jaroslav Kubera in recognition of his work in helping Czech dissidents during the communist era.

Together with other academics from the West Scruton lectured at underground home seminars for dissidents and intellectuals who were banned from studying at universities by the communist regime.

Earlier this week the British Embassy unveiled a plaque at a house in Prague’s Keramická street where the first seminar of the “Underground University” took place.