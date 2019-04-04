British far-right activist Tommy Robinson to speak at Czech parliament

The British far-right activist Tommy Robinson is set to appear in the Czech lower house of Parliament on Friday, the daily Denik N reports. Mr Robinson, who is coming to Prague on the invitation of ANO party MP Milan Pour, is due to attend a conference on children’s rights with a lecture on the so-called grooming gangs in Britain.

The former leader of the right-wing activist group English Defence League, who currently serves as a political adviser to the leader of the UK Independence Party, has a criminal record with convictions for a number of offences. Mr Robinson has also been permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram for repeatedly violating their policies on hate speech.