British far-right activist Tommy Robinson not to appear in Czech parliament

A conference in the Czech lower house due to be attended by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Friday has been cancelled. Mr. Robinson was invited by ANO MP Milan Pour to attend a conference on Friday on children’s rights but the event was called off following a wave criticism from the media and politicians across the board. He was due to speak about so-called grooming gangs in Britain.

The former leader of the right-wing activist group English Defence League, who currently serves as a political adviser to the leader of the UK Independence Party, has a criminal record with convictions for a number of offences. Mr Robinson has also been permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram for repeatedly violating their policies on hate speech.