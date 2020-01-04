British daily names Czech activist Mikuláš Minář a ‘Rising Star’ of 2020

British daily The Times of London has named Czech activist Mikuláš Minář, founder of the ‘A Million Moments for Democracy’ initiative, as among the most interesting personalities to watch in 2020.

The ‘Million Moments’ initiative has since last April held a series of protests calling for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) to step down over alleged EU subsidy fraud and a conflict of interest confirmed in a Brussels audit.

The Times’ “Rising stars: Twenty faces to look out for in 2020” list also includes Hong Kong protest organiser Jimmy Sham, Spain’s 14-year-old Princess Leonor, and Valérie Pécresse, president of the Île-de-France regional council, which includes Paris.