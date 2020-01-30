British Ambassador: Brexit will not affect lives of Czech citizens living in Britain

The British Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nick Archer says that Brexit will not have an immediate impact on the lives of Czechs living in Britain nor for Brits residing in the Czech Republic. However, in an interview with the Czech News Agency, the head of the local UK mission said that while the rights of Czechs wil be retained, they will be required to officially register if they reside in the country after the transition period.

Britain is set to leave the European Union on Friday, January 31, at 11pm GMT. There will be a transition period until the end of 2020, while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements.