Brexit hot priority for 2019

The Czech Foreign Ministry’s priorities for 2019 include Czech-British relations in the event of a "hard“ Brexit, continuing negotiations on the EU budget for 2021-2027 and the Czech Republic’s upcoming chairmanship of the Visegrad group, Czech Television reported on Sunday citing diplomatic sources.

The Czech government is currently preparing draft legislation that would be needed in the event of a "hard" Brexit which it wants to put to Parliament at the beginning of the year.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will also travel to Latin America and Africa where he wants to boost ties and open up new markets for Czech exporters.