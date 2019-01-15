Brexit could impact 100,000 Czechs in UK, says Petříček

The UK’s departure from the European Union would affect a great many Czech citizens living in Great Britain, the Czech foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said on Tuesday, iDnes.cz reported. He said Czech estimates put the figure at around 100,000.

Speaking at a meeting of the Senate’s European Affairs Committee, Mr. Petříček said he would regard a possible no-deal Brexit as unfortunate but said the Prague government would also have to plan for such an eventuality.

The minister also said elections to the European Parliament in March would be a test of the resilience of European liberal democracy and the EU as a whole.