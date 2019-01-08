Brexit: Britons in Czechia may retain certain EU rights till end of 2020

The Czech government has agreed on special legislation in the event of a “hard Brexit” to treat Britons living here as if they were EU nationals up until December 31, 2020. That date mirrors one for a similar policy which the British government has announced for EU nationals living within the UK. The Czechs government hopes to get the legislation passed as soon as possible.

The draft special legislation was prepared primarily by the Interior Ministry and is to be put into action if a hard Brexit were to take place in March 2019.