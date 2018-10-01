Břeclav hospital confirms second case of West Nile fever

Daniela Lazarová
01-10-2018
A hospital in the town of Břeclav, south-east of Brno, has confirmed a second incidence of West Nile fever, a viral disease typically spread by mosquitoes.

A 72-year-old woman died of West Nile fever in the hospital several weeks ago.

The male patient with the same diagnosis is currently in isolation and is reported to be stabilized. It is not clear where he contracted the disease.

