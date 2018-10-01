Břeclav hospital confirms second case of West Nile fever

A hospital in the town of Břeclav, south-east of Brno, has confirmed a second incidence of West Nile fever, a viral disease typically spread by mosquitoes.
A 72-year-old woman died of West Nile fever in the hospital several weeks ago.
The male patient with the same diagnosis is currently in isolation and is reported to be stabilized. It is not clear where he contracted the disease.
PM Andrej Babiš: ‘Why should we be caring for Syrian orphans?’
Putting a face to Queen Judita, Saint Zdislava, and the ‘Vampire of Čelákovice’
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Emperor Franz Josef still calling the shots at the Czech workplace