Bratislava’s Comenius University awards Pavel Rychetský

The Chief Justice of the Czech Constitutional Court and Charter 77 signatory Pavel Rychetský on Thursday received the highest award of Comenius University in Bratislava, the Grand Gold Medal, for his contribution towards the development of democracy, legal science and the rule of law.

The ceremony took place on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the university. Among those who attended the event was the newly elected Slovak president, Zuzana Čaputová and Slovak Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini.