Brain Week Festival underway in Prague

Visitors to the Brain Week Festival that gets underway on Monday in Prague can learn how to improve their memory, rid themselves of phobias and attend lectures on developments in neurology and related fields.

The festival, held under the auspices of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, will feature various “mind games”, for example, one that gives visitors a chance to control a flying ball using their brainwaves.

Speakers include Josef Syka of the Institute of Experimental Medicine, who will discuss the brain’s auditory system; Cyril Höschl of the National Institute of Mental Health, who will explain burnout syndrome and how to handle stress; and Jaroslav Hlinka of the Institute of Computer Science, who will discuss data analysis and imaging of brain activity.