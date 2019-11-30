Boží Dar post office processing Christmas mail from around Czechia

The tiny post office in the West Bohemian mountain town of Boží Dar – meaning God’s gift –has started processing huge amounts of Christmas mail from around the country and abroad.

The post office annually stamps hundreds of thousands of Christmas greetings with a special Christmas stamp, making these letters a popular collector’s item for the sender and recipient.

It is also the post office to which Czech children send letters to Baby Jesus or Ježísek telling him what they’d most like to get for Christmas. In the course of December the post with its four employees gets on average 15 kilograms of mail a day.

This year’s stamp, designed by Pavel Sivko, is a Christmas motif of floating candles in nutshells.