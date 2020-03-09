Broadcast Archive

Bouzková defeated in first WTA final

Ian Willoughby
09-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková has lost her first ever final on the WTA circuit. The 21-year-old lost 5-7 6-4 4-6 to number one seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a three-hour battle in the final of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Bouzková, a past junior US Open winner, has now climbed to 47 in the world rankings, her first time in the top 50.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 