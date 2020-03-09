Bouzková defeated in first WTA final

Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková has lost her first ever final on the WTA circuit. The 21-year-old lost 5-7 6-4 4-6 to number one seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a three-hour battle in the final of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

Bouzková, a past junior US Open winner, has now climbed to 47 in the world rankings, her first time in the top 50.