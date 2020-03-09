Bouzková defeated in first WTA final

Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková has lost her first ever final on the WTA circuit. The 21-year-old lost 5-7 6-4 4-6 to number one seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a three-hour battle in the final of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.
Bouzková, a past junior US Open winner, has now climbed to 47 in the world rankings, her first time in the top 50.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far