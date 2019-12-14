Both people injured in fatal Ostrava hospital shooting now released

The second of two people injured in a fatal shooting incident at a hospital in Ostrava on Tuesday was released on Friday. Six people were killed in an attack at a hospital waiting room while one other victim succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, taking the death toll to seven. The perpetrator shot himself dead on the day of the incident before he could be apprehended by the police. A first injured person was allowed to go home on Thursday.

The hospital shooting was the second worst incident of its kind in modern Czech history.