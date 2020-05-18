Borders with Austria and Slovakia could soon reopen, according to Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula.
The country’s leading epidemiologist, who has led the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic, said he would support the lifting of border restrictions with Austria and Slovakia at Monday’s cabinet meeting.
He said easing travel to Germany and Poland would take longer since both countries’ border regions still presented a risk of importing the spread of coronavirus to the Czech Republic.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday called on Poland and the Czech Republic to fully open their borders soon to enable the free flow of people and goods.
