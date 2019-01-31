Booze-free Dry February being held in Czech Republic for seventh time

The seventh annual Dry February, aimed at highlighting the dangers of excessive drinking, will begin in the Czech Republic on Friday. The event is organised by the group League of Open Men but is also encouraging women to not drink a drop of alcohol during February.

The group has a dedicated website offering tips on exercises and alternative, non-alcoholic drinks, as well as advice from psychologists. Czechs rank among the top five nations in the world in terms of annual consumption of pure alcohol per head.