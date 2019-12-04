Books most popular present among Czechs, according to survey

Three quarters of Czechs are planning to gift at least one of their friends or relatives a book for Christmas, according to a survey conducted by polling agency STEM/MARK for Czech Television. Most usually they are gifted by women and people who have achieved high school education. Meanwhile households with an income lower than CZK 20,000 do not tend to buy books for Christmas. Especially popular are so-called interactive books, which require participation and interaction by the reader, and scrapbooks, Czech Television reports.
