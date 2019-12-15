Bookies make Babiš favourite for next Czech president

Bookmakers in the Czech Republic make the country’s current prime minister, Andrej Babiš, favourite to succeed incumbent Miloš Zeman as president. The current odds on the ANO leader becoming head of state are 6.5:1, which places Mr. Babiš ahead of the independent Pavel Fischer on 7:1, a spokesperson for the Fortuna betting company told the Czech News Agency.

Almost a quarter of bets received to date are for the prime minister to win, while 16 percent of punters are backing ex-army general Petr Pavel.